(Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc’s billionaire head of copper trading, Aristotelis Mistakidis, was among executives fined and banned from being a director by Canada after admitting that its Congolese copper and cobalt unit misstated how much metal it mined.

Mistakidis, who is retiring from Glencore at the end of this year, was hit with a C$2.45 million ($1.8 million) fine and a four-year director ban at a public hearing on Tuesday by Canada’s Ontario Securities Commission. Other Katanga Mining Ltd. directors including Liam Gallagher and its chief executive officer, Johnny Blizzard, were also sanctioned.

The punishment from the OSC is a response to false accounting from Katanga that saw it overstate how much it mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2014. Katanga is 86 percent owned by Glencore.

The OSC had previously said that Katanga overstated its copper production by about 8,000 tons in 2014 after the Glencore directors on its board "participated in instructing management" to report output at a certain level. It also said the company had failed to disclose the risks posed by its reliance on its partner in Congo, Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler, who was placed under U.S. sanctions last year.

Gallagher received a C$950,000 penalty and six-year ban. Tim Henderson receives a C$450,000 penalty and three-year ban.

Katanga’s Blizzard gets a C$400,000 penalty and two-year ban with minor exceptions. Blizzard will also resign within 30 days.

Katanga’s former Chief Financial Officer Jacques Lubbe gets a C$550,000 penalty and four-year ban.

Matthew Colwill gets a C$350,000 penalty and two-year ban, while Jeffrey Best got a C$750,000 penalty and four-year ban.

