(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a mixed start after their U.S. peers halted a six-day winning streak as investors mulled whether commitments by the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration to let the economy run hot will spark destabilizing inflation. The dollar retreated.

Futures slipped in Japan and were little changed in Australia. The S&P 500 Index edged lower from an all-time high. The Nasdaq 100 Index eked out a gain, while small caps notched the longest rally since December 2019. Treasuries advanced and the dollar fell for a third straight session.

Elsewhere, oil climbed for a seventh session on signs the global market is tightening and demand is improving. Bitcoin fluctuated around a record it reached after Tesla Inc. bought $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency.

Elevated valuations are giving investors pause as they cheer advancing vaccination efforts, rising stimulus prospects and a slowdown in coronavirus infections across the globe. With inflation expectations near the highest since 2013, questions have also begun to be raised about when the so-called reflation trade in bonds could start to threaten equities.

“We are getting to the point where we have to start worrying about the risk of how do we pull back on that stimulus, will it cause the economy to overheat, are these valuations becoming too expensive,” Saira Malik, Nuveen head of global equities, said on Bloomberg TV. “That is something we are going to be grappling with as the year goes on.”

Here are some key events coming up:

Earnings season continues with companies including Societe Generale and L’Oreal.

EIA crude oil inventory report comes Wednesday.

Sweden will set monetary policy on Wednesday.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak on a webinar Wednesday.

The U.S. consumer price index comes Wednesday.

Lunar New Year public holidays begin in nations across Asia, with China breaking for a week.

Bank of Russia’s policy decision comes Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.1%.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.2%.

Hang Seng futures rose 0.5%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index lost 0.5%.

The euro bought $1.2119.

The onshore yuan was at 6.4184 per dollar.

The yen traded at 104.57 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased one basis point to 1.16%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $58.41 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,836.71 an ounce.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.