(Bloomberg) -- The website for Kitco Metals Inc., a North American precious metals retailer that also refines gold, continued to be disrupted Wednesday after a cyber incident temporarily disabled the site and online store.

An investigation is underway into the episode, which is being conducted with the help of third-party experts, according to a spokesperson for the company. The time line for the investigation hasn’t been determined, the spokesperson said.

“Our teams are working diligently to investigate and address the issue,” said Bart Kitner, the company’s president and founder. “We are able to safely support our customer’s needs by phone at this time and are taking precautionary measures to ensure the full return of our website. The protection of the data in our care is of the upmost importance to us.”

A customer service representative had previously told Bloomberg News that the incident didn’t impact client’s credit card and financial information and that the investigation would extend for 24 to 48 hours. The spokesperson said that information wasn’t accurate, adding that the company can’t yet rule out whether financial information was impacted and is still being investigated.

On Tuesday, the company said it had temporarily suspended website services as “a precautionary measure.

