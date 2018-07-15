Goldman Sachs Seen Naming Solomon as CEO This Week, NYT Says

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is expected to name its President David Solomon as its next chief executive officer early this week, the New York Times reported, citing people briefed on the plan.

The announcement would formally establish Solomon as the successor to Lloyd Blankfein, who will stay on at the bank for an interim period, the newspaper reported. The move could be announced as early as Monday, the New York Times said.

Goldman spokesman Edward Naylor declined to comment.

Solomon, 56, was named in March as the sole president under Blankfein, identifying him as a clear front-runner for the CEO spot.

