Google is contributing a total of $2.7 million in research grants to a trio of artificial intelligence programs focusing on sustainability and AI responsibility.

Google.org, the tech giant’s philanthropic arm, is providing funding to the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research (CIFAR), the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii) and the International Center of Expertise of Montreal on AI (CEIMIA).

“Unlocking AI’s potential demands a collective effort, working with others across industries, civil society, education, ethics and more - so we can expand our knowledge and empower others to harness AI’s promise,” said Sabrina Geremia, vice president and country manager for Google Canada, said in a news release Monday.

“We look forward to supporting these organizations to propel Canada’s AI momentum and shape a brighter future that benefits all Canadians.”

Google is working with the CIFAR on its accelerated decarbonization program, its work on responsible AI development and to help young AI researchers with training.

Amii, meanwhile, is working on a project to train AI to determine the best methods of deploying modular water treatment systems in areas with poor drinking water. The project focuses on Canada’s drinking water, but could help people around the world, the news release said.

"This is an incredible opportunity to tackle water quality issues by delving into autonomous systems research,” said Amii CEO Cam Linke. “By tapping into our reinforcement learning expertise, we're making significant strides in boosting the efficiency and reliability of water purification.”

Google's contribution to the CEIMIA supports its work on AI policy through the Digital Futures Project.