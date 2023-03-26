(Bloomberg) -- Employees facing redundancy at Google parent Alphabet Inc.’s operations in Ireland are being offered severance deals that could see the longest serving workers getting payouts of more than 300,000 euros ($322,790), the Times reported on Sunday.

Workers are being offered exit packages that include six weeks of pay for each year worked. As many as 240 employees are to be laid off as part of wider cuts affecting 12,000 employees globally that were first announced in January.

Initial redundancy talks started on Thursday, the Times said without citing anyone, adding that the Dublin-based positions under threat include 85 in sales, 80 in technology and 75 in support services.

An Irish employee who joined Google in 2003 will be offered severance of more than 300,000 euros, according to the paper.

