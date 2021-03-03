Investors looking to get into trendy assets to avoid missing out on potentially mind-numbing gains are taking huge risks “for the wrong reasons,” a Canadian money manager warned.

Rob Tetrault, portfolio manager and head of Tetrault Wealth Advisory Group at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, said his clients are increasingly more eager to take on more risk, as “FOMO” or the fear of missing out continues to propel volatile assets such as cryptocurrencies to record highs.

“The question that I definitely get more is 'I don't want to miss out. I want to be on SPACs, I want to be on crypto, I want to be on the hot new issue. I want more, I want more, I want more,’” he said.

“We’re seeing a bit of greed definitely for stuff we don’t normally talk about as portfolio managers. That's definitely something I've see a lot of in the last three or four months.”

A surge in retail investor trading driven by chatter on Internet forums such as Reddit has led shares in companies such as GameStop to go on wild roller-coaster rides. The volatility has led regulators and other big names in the investing world to caution people against “betting the farm” on speculative plays.

Tetrault said much of the interest for these risky assets comes from clients who “you’d never thought” would want to participate in this kind of investment.

“Mr. and Ms. Retail Investor, they have accumulated a $1 million or $2 million, they’ve sold their business, they’re kind of quietly drawing back down from a corporation or whatever may be. Does it make sense for them to own SPACs? I’d say no. Does it make sense for them to own the hot new issue? I’d say no,” Tetrault said.

“We want to outperform obviously, but we’re definitely not going to do it by taking more risk.”