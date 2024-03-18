(Bloomberg) -- The last piece that was missing to drive a sustained rally in emerging-market equities is now falling in place: earnings estimates.

After languishing since the start of the year, analysts’ 12-month forecasts for profit at companies in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index are rising once more, reaching the highest level since September 2022. Stocks have witnessed earnings upgrades for two successive weeks, led by Asia and emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Equities began a rebound from the worst start to a year in a decade as China’s economic data improved amid a $728 billion stimulus, Federal Reserve officials signaled a dovish tilt and distressed countries from Pakistan to Egypt made a turnaround. Improving fundamentals were then followed by technical patterns such as Golden Cross and options positioning that signaled a bullish momentum was taking hold. Still, a continued rally looked uncertain as earnings projections kept slipping until the start of March.

But now, the brighter earnings outlook as well as cheap valuations that keep the MSCI gauge near the cheapest relative to the S&P 500 Index have come as the evidence bulls needed to bet emerging markets will outperform US stocks this year.

The MSCI index has extended its advance to a second consecutive month, with a 1.7% gain powering ahead of US stocks just treading water. The gauge rose Monday, partially recouping Friday’s losses driven by US producer-price data that suggested the Fed’s path to cutting rates won’t be quick.

Monday’s gains were driven by stocks in the artificial-gaugeintelligence sector including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., as well as Chinese mainland equities and Hong Kong-listed technologies shares. China’s factory output and investment grew more strongly than expected at the start of the year, data showed, lending weight to Beijing’s annual economic growth goal of around 5%.

Emerging-market currencies were little changed Monday as traders awaited key central-bank decisions both in developed and emerging economies to gauge the pace at which monetary easing would unfold. While the Fed is expected to keep its rates steady, commentary by officials on the timing of the first cut would be keenly watched. The Bank of Japan’s policy decision Tuesday would be a key event for global markets as investors bet the country will begin its exit from negative rates and yield curve control.

In the developing world, the central banks of Turkey, Indonesia, Pakistan, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Russia and Mexico will announce policy decisions. Pakistan is in talks for a fresh loan from the International Monetary Fund with traders waiting for an announcement on a staff-level agreement.

Egypt’s pound was the best performer among EM peers, rising 1.4%. The European Union became the latest global power to pump hard-currency flows into the debt-distressed nation after it pledged a €7.4 billion ($8.1 billion) aid package.

