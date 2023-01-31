(Bloomberg) -- Climate activists from Greenpeace boarded a ship in the Atlantic Ocean that was heading to a Shell Plc oil and gas field near the UK’s Shetland Islands.

Four of the Greenpeace activists used small motorized boats, launched from the organization’s Arctic Sunrise ship, to approach the 51,000 metric ton vessel called the White Marlin near the Canary Islands, according to a statement from the group. They then used used ropes to climb aboard and display a banner with the message, “Stop Drilling. Start Paying.”

“Shell and the wider fossil fuel industry are bringing the climate crisis into our homes, our families, our landscapes and oceans,” said Yeb Sano, executive director of Greenpeace Southeast Asia, who tried to board the ship, but was unable to.

The White Marlin is transporting a floating production, storage and offloading facility that will be used to develop the Penguins field.

“These actions are causing real safety concerns, with a number of people boarding a moving vessel in rough conditions,” a Shell spokesperson said by email. “We respect the right of everyone to express their point of view. It’s essential they do that with their safety and that of others in mind.”

