Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, Scotia Wealth Management

FOCUS: North American stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

We expect S&P earnings to rise about 25 per cent in 2021 and about 14 per cent in 2022. For the TSX we model 43 per cent in 2021 and 12 per cent in 2022 due to an over concentration in metals, financials and oil.

This growth combined with excess savings, low rates, fresh stimulus and pent up demand probably justify valuations where they are at around 21.5x our 2022E PE. While some parts of the market are pricey, many areas are still reasonable.

That said, bullish consensus combined with a strong run could lead to a period of digestion. But the bigger risk is not being invested enough.

TOP PICKS:

Greg Newman's Top Picks Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management discusses his top picks: BCE, Enbridge and BMO.

BCE Inc. (BCE TSX) offers investors a generous dividend, a decent valuation and a nice play on long term growth.

Bank of Montreal (BMO TSX) offers investors a generous dividend, a compelling valuation and a nice play on long term growth.

Enbridge (ENB TSX) offers investors a generous dividend, an attractive valuation and nice play on long term growth.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND BCE TSX Y Y Y BMO TSX Y Y Y ENB TSX Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: April 15, 2020

Greg Newman's Past Picks Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management discusses his past picks: Telus, ZQQ and Constellation Software.

BMO Nasdaq 100 Hedged To CAD Index ETF (ZQQ TSX)

Then: $63.21

Now: $101.18

Return: 60%

Total Return: 61%

Telus (T TSX)

Then: $22.77

Now: $25.79

Return: 13%

Total Return: 19%

Constellation Software (CSU TSX) Spin-Off: Topicus.com (TOI TSX)

Then: $1,297.75

Now: $1,910.38

Return: 47%

Total Return: 48%

Total Return Average: 43%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ZQQ TSX Y Y Y T TSX Y Y Y CSU TSX Y Y Y

Company Website: WWW.NEWMANGROUP.CA