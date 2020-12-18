Greg Newman, director and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management

Focus: North American dividend stocks and protection strategies

MARKET OUTLOOK

We are now into an “expecting” market where investing seems easy, and for a while it probably will be; but bears should know this is part of the script. We know going in that there will be periods like this. For example the crash of April of 2000 did not happen overnight; it took 1997, 1998, 1999 and the dizziness of the first few months of 2000 to finally blow off the top. Bears should also know as earnings expectations improve many stocks are looking cheaper and their balance sheets improving. While there are many areas of froth, there are still many good areas to allocate capital. Most of these areas may be unsexy but you can likely win with them without taking a lot of risk; something we always try to do. That said, when we see the high risk to reward stock that is under discovered and super compelling - we go for it!

TOP PICKS

Greg Newman's Top Picks Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management discusses his top picks: Telus, Finning International and Citigroup.

Telus (T TSX)

Telus offers investors exposure to an improving wireless setup for 2021. Coupled with investments in Telus Health, International and Agriculture, investors should be rewarded with both improving earnings and a generous dividend.

Citigroup (C TSX)

Citigroup offers investors exposure to higher rates, a steeper yield curve and an improving economy while enjoying a nice dividend at a super attractive valuation.

Finning International (FTT TSX)

Finning offers investors exposure to machinery stocks and the improving outlook for copper with a name that has focused on cost containment and efficiencies for several years. Enjoy the nice dividend at a compelling valuation while we believe this plays out.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND T Y Y Y C Y Y Y FTT Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: DEC. 11, 2019

Greg Newman's Past Picks Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management discusses his past picks: Restaurant Brands, Nutrien and Shopify.

Shopify (SHOP TSX)

Then: $491.71

Now: $1,495

Return: 204%

Total return: 204%

Restaurant Brands International (QSR TSX)

Then: $87.41

Now: $77.89

Return: -11%

Total return: -7%

Nutrien (NTR TSX)

Then: $61.05

Now: $61.58

Return: 1%

Total return: 6%

Total return average: 68%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND SHOP Y Y Y QSR Y Y Y NTR Y Y Y

