A more hawkish U.S. Fed has created a lot of volatility. Odds of a correction this year are high. But as long as earnings continue higher, one should stay invested and use weakness to add.

We have been leaning quite heavily into value, financials, industrials, materials and energy. While these areas have further to go, some opportunities in high long-term growth technology are already starting to appear.



TFI International (TFII TSX)

TFII offers investors brisk EPS growth at a very reasonable multiple.

Bank of Montreal (BMO TSX)

BMO offers investors a compelling valuation, a reasonable growth rate and a solid dividend.

Finning International (FTT TSX)

FTT offers investors a nice growth rate at a reasonable valuation.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND TFII TSX Y Y Y BMO TSX Y Y Y FTT TSX Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: January 29, 2021

Starbucks (SBUX NASD)

Then: $96.81

Now: $104.01

Return: 7%

Total Return: 9%

Premium Brands Holdings (PBH TSX)

Then: $104.51

Now: $123.23

Return: 18%

Total Return: 20%

Intact Financial Corporation (IFC TSX)

Then: $141.00

Now: $164.14

Return: 16%

Total Return: 19%

Total Return Average: 16%