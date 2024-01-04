Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod

FOCUS: North American stocks and dividend protection strategies

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Bond yields have dropped quite massively over the last couple of months, in spite of the uptick from the last few days. Stocks have had an impressive run, combined with inflation trending positively and a less aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve. While the crowd is a lot less negative than the October lows, the jury is still out as to whether the economy can ultimately have a soft landing. Will inflation continue to trend favourably? Will the economy hold up? Will earnings continue to be supportive? On top of these uncertainties are the wars and the uncertain outcome of the U.S. election. Given all of these complex factors, we are staying on our asset allocation.

TOP PICKS:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP.UN TSX)

Bip.un offers investors a nice rate of growth at a reasonable valuation with a nice growing distribution.

Rogers Communications (RCI.B TSX)

RCI.b offers investors a nice growth rate at a compelling valuation while earning a decent dividend.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX NYSE)

FCX offers investors an attractive growth rate at a reasonable.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND BIP.UN TSX Y Y Y RCI.B TSX Y Y Y FCX NYSE Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: DECEMBER 20, 2022

1 Year Annual GIC

Return: 4.75%

BCE (BCE TSX)

Then: $59.62

Now: $54.08

Return: -9%

Total Return: -3%

Altagas (ALA TSX)

Then: $22.83

Now: $27.92

Return: 22%

Total Return: 28%

Total Return Average: 10%