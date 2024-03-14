Up Next

Up Next

Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager with the Newman Group at ScotiaMcLeod

FOCUS: North American equities and protection strategies

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Investors are enjoying one of the sharpest rallies in 50 years underpinned by tamer inflation, solid earnings growth and a re-accelerating U.S. economy.

Powerful tailwinds, such as North American reshoring, a healthy U.S. consumer, artificial intelligence, a U.S. election year and ESG spending are fuelling the charge.

That said, buoyant equity positioning, peak seasonality, wars, an uncertain U.S. federal election outcome and rising short-term bond yields make for at least a reasonable chance of correction

All in, we are tactically leaning into the rally, but still finding attractive options in fixed income.

Sign up for the Market Call Top Picks newsletter at bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe

Listen to the Market Call podcast on iHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts

TOP PICKS:

Greg Newman's Top Picks Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Newman Group, discusses his top picks: Pfizer, Citigroup, and Brookfield Corp.

Pfizer (PFE NYSE)

Pfizer offers investors a compelling valuation, a rich dividend and a nice growth profile.

Citigroup (C NYSE)

Citigroup offers investors a compelling valuation, a decent dividend a nice growth profile.

Brookfield Corp (BN TSX)

Brookfield Corp. offers investors a compelling valuation and an exciting growth profile.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND PFE NYSE Y Y Y C NYSE Y Y Y BN TSX Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: March 3, 2023

Greg Newman's Past Picks Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Newman Group, discusses his past picks: High Interest Savings, Telus, and AltaGas

High-Interest Savings

Return: 5 per cent

Telus (T TSX)

Then: $27.31

Now: $22.49

Return: -18 per cent

Total Return: -11 per cent

AltaGas (ALA TSX)

Then: $23.89

Now: $28.90

Return: 21 per cent

Total Return: 28 per cent

Total Return Average: 8 per cent