Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management

FOCUS: North American stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Sell in May and go away? A little bit. The U.S. markets are in a tough spot. Inflation uncertainty, tax uncertainty, higher valuations, crowded and pretty tired. Rotation likely continues to cheaper markets like the TSX, Europe the emerging world and also into compelling names in the U.S. While I do not think indexes advance much, there are still ample opportunities for investors to score points at this time.

TOP PICKS:

Dollarama (DOL TSX)

Dollarama

Magna International (MG TSX)

Magna International

Caterpillar (CAT NYSE)

Caterpillar

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND DOL TSX Y Y Y MG TSX Y Y Y CAT NYSE Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: June 12, 2020

Intact Financial (IFC TSX)

Then: $131.04

Now: $160.29

Return: 22%

Total Return: 24%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP-U TSX)

Then: $54.66

Now: $65.07

Return: 19%

Total Return: 23%

Google (GOOGL NASD)

Then: $1,413.18

Now: $2,364.00

Return: 67%

Total Return: 67%

Total Return Average: 38%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND IFC TSX Y Y Y BIP-U TSX Y Y Y GOOGL NASD Y Y Y

Company Website: WWW.NEWMANGROUP.CA