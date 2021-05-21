May 21, 2021
Greg Newman's Top Picks: May 21, 2021
Greg Newman's Past Picks
Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management
FOCUS: North American stocks
MARKET OUTLOOK:
Sell in May and go away? A little bit. The U.S. markets are in a tough spot. Inflation uncertainty, tax uncertainty, higher valuations, crowded and pretty tired. Rotation likely continues to cheaper markets like the TSX, Europe the emerging world and also into compelling names in the U.S. While I do not think indexes advance much, there are still ample opportunities for investors to score points at this time.
TOP PICKS:
Dollarama offers investors upside to the economic re-opening at a compelling price for its rate of growth
Magna International offers investors upside to the economic re-opening at a compelling price for its rate of growth
Caterpillar offers investors upside to the economic re-opening at a compelling price for its rate of growth
PAST PICKS: June 12, 2020
Intact Financial (IFC TSX)
- Then: $131.04
- Now: $160.29
- Return: 22%
- Total Return: 24%
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP-U TSX)
- Then: $54.66
- Now: $65.07
- Return: 19%
- Total Return: 23%
Google (GOOGL NASD)
- Then: $1,413.18
- Now: $2,364.00
- Return: 67%
- Total Return: 67%
Total Return Average: 38%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|IFC TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|BIP-U TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|GOOGL NASD
|Y
|Y
|Y
Company Website: WWW.NEWMANGROUP.CA