Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod

FOCUS: North American stocks and protection strategies

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Highly unsettling geopolitics have added to the already confused backdrop of whether a recession can be avoided and to what extent investors should be taking on risk. That said, a more benign U.S. Federal Reserve combined with a largely supportive earnings picture, oversold conditions and favourable seasonality have given the bulls some room to run. Given this heightened degree of uncertainty, a healthy amount of defence and offence is prudent. Stay on your asset allocation.

TOP PICKS:

AltaGas (ALA TSX)

ALA offers investors nice growth at a compelling price with a nice dividend.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN TSX)

CSH.un offers investors nice growth at a reasonable price with a nice distribution.

GIC Annual 1 year

offers investors a nice return with little risk.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ALA Y Y Y CSH.UN Y Y Y 1 YR ANNUAL GIC Y Y Y

PAST PICKS:

Transalta Renewables (RNW TSX)

Then: $13.17

Now: $12.48

Return: -5%

Total Return: 1%

Crombie REIT (CRR.UN TSX)

Then: $14.33

Now: $13.69

Return: -4%

Total Return: 2%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP.UN TSX)

Then: $46.52

Now: $38.08

Return: -18%

Total Return: -14%

Total Return Average: -4%