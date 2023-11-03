51m ago
Greg Newman's Top Picks: November 3, 2023
Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod
FOCUS: North American stocks and protection strategies
MARKET OUTLOOK:
Highly unsettling geopolitics have added to the already confused backdrop of whether a recession can be avoided and to what extent investors should be taking on risk. That said, a more benign U.S. Federal Reserve combined with a largely supportive earnings picture, oversold conditions and favourable seasonality have given the bulls some room to run. Given this heightened degree of uncertainty, a healthy amount of defence and offence is prudent. Stay on your asset allocation.
TOP PICKS:
AltaGas (ALA TSX)
ALA offers investors nice growth at a compelling price with a nice dividend.
Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN TSX)
CSH.un offers investors nice growth at a reasonable price with a nice distribution.
GIC Annual 1 year
offers investors a nice return with little risk.
PAST PICKS:
Transalta Renewables (RNW TSX)
- Then: $13.17
- Now: $12.48
- Return: -5%
- Total Return: 1%
Crombie REIT (CRR.UN TSX)
- Then: $14.33
- Now: $13.69
- Return: -4%
- Total Return: 2%
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP.UN TSX)
- Then: $46.52
- Now: $38.08
- Return: -18%
- Total Return: -14%
Total Return Average: -4%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|RNW TSX
|N
|N
|N
|CRR.UN TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|BIP.UN TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y