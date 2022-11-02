27m ago
GSK Raises Full-Year Outlook Once More Amid Strong Vaccine Sales
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc raised its outlook for the fiscal year for a second time amid strong demand for its vaccines.
The UK drugmaker said operating profit excluding some costs could rise as much as 17% and sales growth may be as high as 10%, up from prior expectations of 15% and 8%.
The upgrade comes as the maker of the blockbuster shingles vaccine Shingrix reported £7.8 billion ($9 billion) in revenue and 46.9 pence in earnings per share, excluding some costs, in the third quarter.
“We are again raising our full-year guidance and expect good momentum in 2023,” Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley said, citing expectations for Shingrix and an upcoming new vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
