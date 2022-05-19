Top Stories
5:39
Gas prices down slightly from record highs earlier this week
-
6:10
Oilers and Flames' playoffs continue with millions of tourist dollars on the line
-
7:44
Farmers deal with most expensive crops in history
-
2:38
Amazon targets Calm, Headspace audience with a wellness podcast
-
6:47
In Your Debt: How debt-related stress affects body and mind
-
6:04
That bacon, chicken and beef won’t get cheaper anytime soon
-
May 19
Canada bans China's Huawei, ZTE from 5G wireless networks2:42
Canada bans China's Huawei, ZTE from 5G wireless networks
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government joined Canada’s closest intelligence allies in banning Huawei Technologies Co. from fifth-generation wireless networks.
10h ago
Bill would give CRTC power over user-generated content, but it won't use it: Chair
The chair of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission says a federal bill would give it power to regulate homemade videos posted on platforms such as YouTube.
17h ago1:25
B.C. to end fossil fuel subsidies under new royalty system
British Columbia is changing its decades-old royalty system, the fees it charges companies to extract publicly owned oil and gas, in an effort to align with provincial climate goals.
May 19
Ed Fast out as Tory finance critic after Poilievre's comments7:18
Ed Fast out as Tory finance critic after Poilievre's comments
Ed Fast is no longer the Conservative finance critic, interim party leader Candice Bergen says.
11h ago0:46
Via Rail Canada CEO Cynthia Garneau stepping down: Federal transport minister
The federal transport minister says Via Rail Canada president and CEO Cynthia Garneau has resigned.
19h ago7:03
Mass outflows hit every asset class as recession fears climb
Investors fled every major asset class in the past week, with U.S. equities and Treasuries a rare exception to the massive exodus.
15h ago1:36
NFI Group closing factory in N.D., as part of cost-cutting plan
NFI says it is closing a factory in Pembina, N.D., later this year as part of a new cost-cutting plan.
14h ago
U.S. State Department cheers Canada's long-awaited ban on 5G gear from China's Huawei3:05
U.S. State Department cheers Canada's long-awaited ban on 5G gear from China's Huawei
The U.S. State Department says it welcomes Canada's decision to ban China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE from its next-generation mobile networks.
-
Dec 23, 2019
16h ago
Foot Locker forecast shows it's overcoming Nike pullback6:10
Foot Locker forecast shows it's overcoming Nike pullback
Foot Locker shares climbed after its forecast showed the retailer is overcoming Nike’s move to sell more shoes via its own channels.
12h ago2:00
Alimentation Couche-Tard deploys its first North American EV fast charger
Alimentation Couche-Tard says it has deployed the first of hundreds of electric vehicle fast chargers that will be available at 200 locations across North America over the next two years.
May 198:01
Globalive confident in Freedom financing amid Telus deal
Globalive Capital Chairman Anthony Lacavera said that financing his bid for Freedom Mobile won’t be an issue as he looks to regain control of the wireless company he founded 14 years ago.
May 18
Vast swath of U.S. at risk of summer blackouts, regulator warns7:42
Vast swath of U.S. at risk of summer blackouts, regulator warns
A vast swath of North America from the Great Lakes to the West Coast is at risk of blackouts this summer as heat, drought, shuttered power plants and supply-chain woes strain the electric grid.
13h ago4:53
High gas prices front and centre in Ontario election as NDP propose cap, regulation
Ontario's political parties are offering differing visions for how to address the high cost of gasoline, with the NDP proposing to cap and regulate prices.
18h ago13:07
The Daily Chase: Feds ban Chinese telco equipment; Banks gear up for earnings
“If logic prevails, even if a ban was to occur, we think it would be on 5G only and Canadian carriers would not have to rip and replace 3G/4G equipment.”
May 11
Corporate raider sets his eyes on staid world of Canadian REITs6:56
Corporate raider sets his eyes on staid world of Canadian REITs
When COVID-19 upended the global property market two years ago, few companies seemed as poorly positioned for the new normal as Artis REIT.
May 185:52
Buyer's remorse high as real estate market slowdown materializes
A wave of buyer's remorse is taking shape in several heated real estate markets, after housing prices started dropping and the number of sales slowed over the last two months.
10h ago4:53
Oil posts weekly gain as fuel demand outweighs recession fears
Oil appears set to muster a fourth straight weekly gain as product markets remained tight amid strong demand, eclipsing concerns about an economic slowdown that have roiled financial markets.
May 18
Canopy builds U.S. presence with option deal for Jetty Extracts2:06
Canopy builds U.S. presence with option deal for Jetty Extracts
Canopy Growth is adding another piece to its future U.S. empire, announcing plans Wednesday to buy cannabis concentrate maker Jetty Extracts with a US$69-million call option.
May 16
Money manager eyeing battered NFI, Cascades for good entry point5:43
Money manager eyeing battered NFI, Cascades for good entry point
It might be worth considering investing in companies such as NFI and Cascades once there’s visibility on when those manufacturing issues could start easing, according to a Bay Street money manager.
13h ago1:49
S&P 500 falls 20% from closing high as bonds gain
U.S. stocks continued their slide toward a bear market, with the S&P 500 dipping 20 per cent below its Jan. 3 closing record. Treasuries and the dollar gained as havens caught bids.
May 193:48
Canada Goose beats revenue forecast amid strong demand
Shares of Canada Goose rose in early trading Thursday after the parka-maker released an upbeat sales and profit forecast, highlighting robust demand for luxury goods in the face of rising inflation.
May 195:19
Lightspeed's revenue rises as in-person dining, shopping resumes
Lightspeed Commerce reported a fourth-quarter loss of US$114.5 million compared with a loss of $42 million in the same quarter last year.
May 191:32
Brookfield to buy U.K. repair site HomeServe for £4.1B
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. agreed to buy emergency household repairs provider HomeServe Plc in a deal valuing the company at £4.1 billion (US$5 billion), one of the UK’s largest take-private transactions this year.
May 196:47
New Twitter policy aims to pierce fog of war misinformation
Twitter is stepping up its fight against misinformation with a new policy cracking down on posts that spread potentially dangerous false stories. The change is part of a broader effort to promote accurate information during times of conflict or crisis.
May 198:03
CPPIB sees tough climate for private deals with sellers wary
The head of Canada’s largest pension plan said private deals will be hard to complete as sellers resist cutting prices with equity markets tumbling.