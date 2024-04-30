(Bloomberg) -- Edison International raised its estimated losses from 2017 and 2018 wildfires by another $490 million, saying victims were seeking more and higher claims than previously anticipated.

The new forecast brings the total estimated losses from the California fires to $9.9 billion, Edison reported in its first-quarter earnings presentation. The company said the increased costs contributed to a quarterly loss of $11 million, or 3 cents a share, compared to net income of $310 million, or 81 cents, for the same period a year ago.

Utilities from Hawaii to Texas have been grappling with multi-billion dollar damage claims resulting from wildfires blamed on their equipment, threatening their financial viability. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s PacifiCorp faces a demand for $30 billion from victims of 2020 Oregon fires after a jury found the utility liable for the blazes, with plaintiffs so far being awarded about $220 million.

Fire litigation outcomes outside of California are impacting the costs to resolve damage claims, Edison Chief Executive Officer Pedro Pizarro told investors on a call Tuesday. The utility plans to ask regulators for permission to recover all eligible fire costs from customers, he added.

