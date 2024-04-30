(Bloomberg) -- The options market is more concerned about a potentially big move in the S&P 500 Index off of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision Wednesday than it’s been at any point in almost a year.

The benchmark index is implied to move 0.95% on Wednesday, when the Fed gives its view on rates and Chair Jerome Powell holds his post-meeting press conference, according to an options strategy known as an at-the-money straddle, where traders buy an equal number of calls and puts with the same strike price and expiration. The last time traders priced in an FOMC-day move this wide was in May 2023, data compiled by Citigroup show.

Never miss an episode. Follow the Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen. Read the transcript.

Traders are pricing in a bigger stock-market reaction following tomorrow’s interest-rate announcement that they did at any point in the past 11 months amid a generally mixed earnings season, rising geopolitical uncertainty and concern that the Fed will keep rates higher for longer to tame inflation. The S&P 500 fell 4.2% in April in its worst monthly showing since September.

Options traders have consistently underpriced the magnitude of the S&P 500’s Fed day moves, Citigroup strategists say. Since the beginning of 2022, the broad equities benchmark has posted a bigger intraday swing than the straddle strategy has anticipated on every Fed decision day.

Read: Fed Rate Doubts Have Traders Covering Hikes, Cuts: Options Watch

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.