H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Merchandise From Stores After Singer Calls It ‘Trash’

(Bloomberg) -- Hennes & Mauritz AB has halted sales of its Justin Bieber collection, after the singer accused the retailer of selling clothes depicting him without his consent.

“H&M has followed all proper approval procedures, but out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments” from stores, a spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

Clothes in the H&M collection included sweatshirts, T-shirts and hoodies featuring Bieber’s likeness, lyrics and branding.

