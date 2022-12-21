19m ago
H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Merchandise From Stores After Singer Calls It ‘Trash’
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hennes & Mauritz AB has halted sales of its Justin Bieber collection, after the singer accused the retailer of selling clothes depicting him without his consent.
“H&M has followed all proper approval procedures, but out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments” from stores, a spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.
Clothes in the H&M collection included sweatshirts, T-shirts and hoodies featuring Bieber’s likeness, lyrics and branding.
