(Bloomberg) -- Many of Nikki Haley’s donors will vote for Donald Trump but won’t financially contribute to his campaign, said New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu.

“I think the majority of them will come over and vote for Trump,” Sununu, a Haley ally, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power” Thursday. “Will the donor base come over to Trump? Eh, probably not. Not like they have in the past.”

The remarks come a day after Haley, the last Trump challenger to drop out of the Republican primary, said she would vote for Trump. Haley said the former president, who hurled insults at her throughout the primary, is an imperfect candidate on many policy issues.

As a candidate, she was a prolific fundraiser, drawing the support of deep-pocketed Republican donors, including Citadel’s Ken Griffin and the Charles Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity.

Trump has struggled to win over many of Haley’s former donors and is trailing President Joe Biden on fundraising totals. In recent weeks, his campaign has emphasized raising money, courting donors in the oil and gas industry and Palm Beach billionaires. In April, he outraised Biden for the first month, but still has far less money in the bank than his rival.

Earlier: Nikki Haley Says She Will Vote for Donald Trump in November

Sununu predicted much of the Republican donor base would put their money into congressional and gubernatorial races, instead of in the presidential race, in what could be a blow to Trump

Trump has attempted to attract voters beyond his base, holding rallies in historically Democratic strongholds and courting voters of color, a bloc that helped Biden win the White House in 2020. He has been forced to forge a campaign schedule around his criminal trial in Manhattan over allegations involving hush money payments to an adult film actress.

