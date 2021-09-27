(Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc.’s HBO Max released an update to its Roku app aimed at addressing complaints that it frequently crashes.

The update that rolled out over the past week looks similar to the previous version but makes fixes to the technical backbone of the app. HBO Max plans to put out an updated app on other platforms soon.

Subscribers have been complaining for months about HBO Max’s technical shortcomings, including frequent freezing and crashing, particularly for people use Roku Inc.’s popular streaming devices. The December purchase of a tech company called You.i TV by AT&T’s WarnerMedia provided tools that have streamlined app development.

HBO Max and HBO added 2.8 million U.S. subscribers in the second quarter for a domestic total of 47 million, AT&T said in July. WarnerMedia has been on a hot streak creatively, with shows like “Mare of Easttown” and “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” garnering Emmy wins this month.

AT&T is in the process of merging its WarnerMedia division, including HBO, with Discovery Inc.

