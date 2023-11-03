(Bloomberg) -- An Ontario court placed Traynor Ridge Capital Inc. into receivership after the sudden death of its founder as regulators probe potentially tens of millions of dollars in trading losses.

The regulator filed an application with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Toronto on Friday, asking the court to name Ernst & Young as the receiver and manager of all of Traynor’s assets.

Christopher Callahan, who was the sole director, officer and shareholder of Traynor, was reported dead to the regulator on Oct. 28. The OSC has issued a temporary cease-trade order.

Market maker Virtu Financial Inc. filed a separate court application against the hedge fund disclosing losses of more than C$5 million ($3.65 million).

Virtu’s Canadian arm has filed a motion to the court for the “preservation” of C$15.6 million held in Traynor’s prime brokerage accounts with CIBC World Markets Inc. and TD Securities Inc, plus an additional $5.8 million held in US dollar prime brokerage accounts with the same banks.

Virtu said that Traynor breached its contractual duties in failing to settle the trades executed by the firm. The market maker executed 26 buy orders for the fund that hadn’t been settled as of Oct. 23, other court documents say.

The regulator filed an application with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Toronto on Friday, asking the court to name Ernst & Young as the receiver and manager of all of Traynor’s assets. It said in a statement the order was granted.

Read More: Hedge Fund Executive’s Sudden Death Exposes Firm in Deep Trouble

(Updates Virtu paragraphs with more information.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.