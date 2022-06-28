(Bloomberg) -- Illinois primary voters on Tuesday will provide one of the earliest clues on whether the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will influence election turnout and results.

The Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and wiped out the constitutional right to abortion on Friday. The high court’s ruling sets the stage for a bifurcated America five months before the midterm elections.

Here are the key races to watch:

Democratic Governor Race: J.B. Pritzker versus Beverly Miles

Illinois Governor Pritzker, 57, a billionaire scion of the Hyatt hotel fortune, is running for re-election and is the overwhelming favorite to win the Democratic primary. During Pritzker's tenure, the state’s revenue has topped projections amid an economic rebound, billions of dollars in federal stimulus have flowed in and his administration has boosted pension contributions and started to rebuild reserves. Illinois also has gotten upgrades from the three major credit rating firms, though it still remains the lowest-rated state.

While Pritzker has presided over a period when Illinois’s fiscal outlook has improved, he’s been criticized for rising crime and most recently the announced headquarters departures of well-known, large companies including Boeing Co., Caterpillar Inc. and Citadel, Ken Griffin’s hedge fund.

Beverly Miles is hoping to unseat Pritzker, to become the first Black governor of Illinois. Hailing from the West Side of Chicago, the Mississippi native has spent almost 30 years as a registered nurse, and currently works at serving the community. Miles entered the US Army in 1999 and retired in 2014, a career that has shaped her campaign to aid other veterans in the state. She has also focused on health care, violence prevention and education, and supports reparations for descendants of slaves.

Republican Governor Race: Darren Bailey versus Richard Irvin

Leading in the GOP polls is Darren Bailey, 56, a Bible-quoting state senator backed by former President Donald Trump. Bailey is the lead Republican on the Senate Agriculture Committee and previously served in the Illinois House of Representatives. Billionaire Richard Uihlein committed $9 million towards Bailey’s campaign.

Richard Irvin, 52, the first Black mayor of Aurora, is aiming to make more history as the state’s first Black governor. He's backed by billionaire Griffin, who contributed $50 million to his campaign. Prior to being elected mayor of Aurora, Illinois’ second-largest city and Irvin’s birthplace, he served as a combat veteran in the Gulf War. His platform focused on issues including corruption and taxes, and blamed Pritzker for Chicago’s crime rate. Self-described as “pro-life,” Irvin plans to restore the parental consent requirement for minors in search of abortions.

Bailey is ahead of Irvin in the race, according to a poll by Trafalgar group. The findings place Bailey at 37.6%, and Irvin at 20%.

Other candidates in the Republican gubernatorial race include Jesse Sullivan, Gary Rabine, Paul Schimp and Max Solomon.

Democratic House Race: Danny Davis versus Kina CollinsIncumbent U.S. Representative Danny Davis, 80, is running in the Democratic primary for Illinois's 7th Congressional District, a seat he’s represented since 1997. While he stands as an abortion-ban backer and member of the National Rifle Association, Davis remains supported by the historically progressive state with endorsements from Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin.

Kina Collins, 31, ran unsuccessfully in the 7th District’s 2020 Democratic primary, but hopes to make waves this year with endorsements from several aldermen in the district as well as the national political organizations Indivisible, Justice Democrats and the National Organization for Women. Collins founded the Chicago Neighborhood Alliance in 2017, just three years after joining protests for the Chicago police shooting of Laquan McDonald.Another Democratic primary House race will pit two incumbents vying in a new district: Marie Newman against Sean Casten. Newman spoke out on Tuesday about her personal history as a a 19-year-old who got an abortion.

Republican House Race: Rodney Davis versus Mary Miller

Freshman Representative Mary Miller, 62, will face five-term Representative Rodney Davis, 52, for the GOP nomination to represent the state’s 15th District. Because of redistricting, they’re running against each other.

Davis’s seniority provides some advantages. His campaign has dominated in the money chase, and as the ranking member of the House Administration Committee, he’d be in line to become chairman if Republicans retake the majority.

Miller has Trump. He did a fundraiser for her and starred at her June 25 rally, in which she said Roe is a “historic victory for white life.” She later said she misspoke and meant to say “right to life.”

