BoC can look at CPI and say 'we've done our job', but can't cut rates amid Fed tightening strategist

Canada's national annual inflation rate was 5.2 per cent in February, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 5.4 per cent (5.5)

— Prince Edward Island: 6.7 per cent (7.0)

— Nova Scotia: 6.5 per cent (6.9)

— New Brunswick: 5.9 per cent (6.5)

— Quebec: 5.6 per cent (6.2)

— Ontario: 5.1 per cent (5.6)

— Manitoba: 6.4 per cent (6.9)

— Saskatchewan: 5.7 per cent (6.0)

— Alberta: 3.6 per cent (5.0)

— British Columbia: 6.2 per cent (6.2)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2023.