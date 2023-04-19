Here's what we know about Apple's new high-interest savings account

Apple is more of a staple now than General Mills: Investment strategist Brian Belski

Apple is offering U.S.-based users a high-interest savings account in their Apple Wallets, but the option is not available to Canadians.

The savings account announced by the company this week has a high-yield APY of 4.15 per cent, a rate Apple said is “more than 10 times the national average” in the U.S.

Accounts are provided by Goldman Sachs bank for users of Apple Card, another Apple banking option that’s currently only available in the U.S.

Canadian users are able to link their bank cards to their Apple Wallets and use the company’s Apple Pay service, but the savings account and other related services aren’t available in the country.

The U.S. savings accounts are set up through the Apple Wallet app.

Cash rewards from Apple Card purchases are added to users’ savings account and people can also add savings through a linked bank account.

Funds can be withdrawn by transferring to a linked bank account, and Apple said there are no fees attached to transfers.

Apple said the savings account come with no fees, minimum balance requirements or minimum deposits.

Jennifer Bailey, the company’s vice-president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said the goal of the savings account is to offer users “an easy way to save money every day.”

“Our goal is to build tools that help users lead healthier financial lives, and building Savings into Apple Card in Wallet enables them to spend, send, and save Daily Cash directly and seamlessly — all from one place,” she said in a news release.