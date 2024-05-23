May 23, 2024
Hg Nears $3 Billion Deal for Risk Firm AuditBoard
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hg has agreed to buy AuditBoard in a deal valuing the risk management software provider at more than $3 billion including debt.
The private equity firm announced the purchase of California-based AuditBoard in a statement on Thursday that confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report.
AuditBoard, a cloud-based platform for audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management, surpassed $200 million in annual recurring revenue last year. The company serves more than 2,000 enterprises, including nearly 50% of the Fortune 500, according to Thursday’s statement.
This is one of the first US West Coast deals for Hg. The London-based software specialist has been expanding in North America, having opened offices in San Francisco and New York office in the last five years.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.