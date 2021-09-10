Bank of Canada sending retirement savers to the wolves: Jackson



It looks like it's up another rung on the risk ladder for some retirement investors who need growth to get their portfolios to those sunset-sailboat retirements, Personal Finance Columnist Dale Jackson writes following the Bank of Canada's decision to keep its held interest rates steady at 0.25 per cent. Jackson said the Canadian central bank’s decision means yet another reprieve on borrower's paying down debt and either settling for a near-zero return on fixed-​income or venturing further into the murky waters of equity markets for income for savers.



Five ways the feds could fix Canada’s housing crisis



Housing has been a hot topic in the upcoming Canadian federal election. Every major party's platform offers proposals for addressing housing affordability, which has recently emerged as a nationwide crisis. However, experts say the most effective solutions have either received scant attention from the federal platforms or have failed to be included at all. Here are five of those potential solutions broken down by BNN Bloomberg's Jameson Berkow.



Big tree on your property? Check your insurance



While most homeowners love the idea of a grand old tree on their property, it can be costly if that tree ever falls down. Experts advise people to check their insurance coverage and consider preventive maintenance if they have concerns. Insurance Bureau of Canada's Rob de Pruissaud said, "if there was a strong wind storm and it uprooted the tree, you as the tree owner didn’t do anything wrong so don’t voluntarily accept liability."



Millennials offer their best financial advice



The Canadian Press spoke to three millennials who offered some words of wisdom tackling personal finances issues. With a growing body of financial education available on social media or a quick visit to a search engine, it can be tricky to separate relevant advice from clickbait, especially for younger Canadians. Here’s what these experts had to say.



Five ways to rein in impulse spending



Since people have received the COVID-19 vaccine, there have been more opportunities to impulsively spend on items and experiences that you didn’t get to enjoy early on in the pandemic. As some restrictions ease, it’s likely that you’ve had new spending needs: returning to work, visiting friends and family, and partaking in other back-to-normal activities. But when the non-essentials threaten to put your finances in jeopardy, it’s important to keep your financial goals on track.



Tip Jar



"Ask yourself: Can I afford this? Where am I going to put it? How am I going to feel about this purchase tomorrow? How am I going to pay for this?" - Brad Klontz, a financial psychologist based in Colorado.