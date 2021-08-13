Pay close attention to campaigns, retirement investors



Personal Finance Columnist Dale Jackson says retirement investors should keep a close eye on the upcoming federal election campaign. Here are four questions he says should be examined closely and perhaps asked to your wannabe member of Parliament when they come asking for your vote.



Has tipping etiquette changed?



As the world returns to normal and the restaurant industry slowly recovers from pandemic-related pressures, you might want to think twice about how much you tip. Tipping may no longer be just about etiquette but a sign of appreciation to service workers even in the takeout industry. CTV’s Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid goes over how the pandemic has changed the act of tipping.



How to budget as a freelance employee



For freelancers, gig workers and contract workers, finding a sense of financial stability when payments are irregular can be difficult. Without a steady paycheque, creating a budget can help you feel more stable about your finances but can be harder to do when the amount coming in fluctuates. Here is some advice from personal finance experts on how to prepare your finances as a freelance worker.



Personal finance mentors are key to better results



It’s OK to ask for help especially when it comes to your finances. Having a mentor or mentors to help guide you whether it comes to your career or money will help you in the long run but finding the right person to go to isn’t easy. Kelsey Sheehy of Nerdwallet explains what you should look for in a mentor who will give you the right advice.



Back to pre-pandemic spending



As COVID-19 restrictions ease, many people are enjoying a more social summer, including pricey dinners out. It could be time to recalibrate your money habits for the way life is now, Sara Rathner of Nerdwallet writes, noting doing so just takes some planning and a healthy dose of honest communications.



Tip Jar



"You have to gel with your mentor in order to make the most of that relationship. If you're holding back or not being 100 per cent authentic, you're not going to get the most out of it.” - CEO of Score Bridget Weston on finding an appropriate financial mentor.