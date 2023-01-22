(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong officials are looking to “soon” drop the requirement that travelers going to mainland China get a PCR test and are seeking to remove the cap on people crossing the border, RTHK reported Sunday.

The city government’s No. 2 official, Chief Secretary Eric Chan, also said Hong Kong is exploring further Covid policy changes if the pandemic situation around the city remained stable, according to RTHK. The South China Morning Post said the changes could happen after the Lunar New Year holiday.

Chan was quoted by RTHK as saying that forcing people to take a Covid test before going to mainland China was inconvenient, and that the resumption of normalized travel was closer as infections hadn’t risen since the border reopened two week ago.

Crossborder movement restarted after China abandoned Covid Zero policies that essentially sealed the country off from the world for three years. The resumption is particularly significant for Hong Kong, which welcomed almost 44 million arrivals from mainland China in 2019 and where the cost of separation has weighed heavily on the economy.

The initial quota, or daily cap, permitted about 60,000 people to travel to the mainland from Hong Kong, including a limit of 50,000 via land borders. Travelers must present a 48-hour negative PCR test result before departing from either side of the border.

