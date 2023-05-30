(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong has hired banks for what would be the government’s third green-debt sale this year, part of the city’s push to be a sustainable-financing hub.

A series of fixed-income investor calls were to begin Tuesday for the possible issuance of green bonds in US dollars, euros and offshore yuan, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.

Hong Kong sold green bonds in the three currencies in January, raising a combined $5.8 billion in its largest such deal. That was followed by a debut HK$800 million ($102 million) tokenized green note in February.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in a budget speech that Hong Kong planned to issue HK$15 billion of retail green bonds in the fiscal year that started April 1. It sold HK$20 billion of such debt last year.

