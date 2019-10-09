55m ago
Hong Kong Recession, Fed Gets Serious, U.S.-China Talks: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- Hong Kong is facing its first recession since the global financial crisis, with little prospect of an immediate recovery as the city confronts its most violent protests in decades
- Can a Federal Reserve chair make a promise today that binds their successor in the future? That question is crucial as officials weigh how best to pursue their goals
- China is still open to reaching a partial trade deal with the U.S., an official with direct knowledge of the talks said, signaling that Beijing is focused on limiting the economic fallout
- Meantime, the trade talks are set to resume in Washington later today -- here’s our rundown on what’s at stake
- Japan, a nation often bound by tradition, has been wildly unconventional when it comes to monetary policy. Now the central bank has again embarked on a daring new experiment
- U.S. job openings unexpectedly declined in August to the lowest level since March 2018, underscoring a slowdown in hiring
- Inflation is receding in Latin America’s two largest economies in a fresh sign of the growth challenge facing their central banks
To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Bourke in Sydney at cbourke4@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Tracy Withers
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.