(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Hong Kong is facing its first recession since the global financial crisis, with little prospect of an immediate recovery as the city confronts its most violent protests in decades

Can a Federal Reserve chair make a promise today that binds their successor in the future? That question is crucial as officials weigh how best to pursue their goals

China is still open to reaching a partial trade deal with the U.S., an official with direct knowledge of the talks said, signaling that Beijing is focused on limiting the economic fallout

Meantime, the trade talks are set to resume in Washington later today -- here’s our rundown on what’s at stake

Japan, a nation often bound by tradition, has been wildly unconventional when it comes to monetary policy. Now the central bank has again embarked on a daring new experiment

U.S. job openings unexpectedly declined in August to the lowest level since March 2018, underscoring a slowdown in hiring

Inflation is receding in Latin America’s two largest economies in a fresh sign of the growth challenge facing their central banks

To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Bourke in Sydney at cbourke4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Tracy Withers

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.