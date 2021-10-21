(Bloomberg) -- Portillo’s Inc. climbed during Thursday’s debut session after its initial public offering priced at the top of the marketed range.

The restaurant company traded as high as $31, a 55% jump from its $20.00 IPO price. The $405 million equity raise by the company priced at the top of a $17 to $20 range.

The IPO was conducted at a valuation lower than casual dining peers such as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and Shake Shack Inc., Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Michael Halen wrote in a note this week.

The offering was led by Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, BofA and Piper Sandler.

