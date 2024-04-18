(Bloomberg) -- A senior executive at HSBC Holdings Plc’s private bank in Asia is leaving, after more than two decades at the lender.

Chris Harwood, who is market head of Southeast Asia and Australia for its Global Private Banking business, has decided to “pursue other opportunities outside of HSBC,” according to a memo. Hammad Hashmi and Abhishek Mehrotra will take on Harwood’s responsibility in the interim, according to the note from Tommy Leung, the private bank’s South Asia head. An HSBC spokesman confirmed the memo’s contents.

Harwood, based in Singapore, didn’t reply to Bloomberg’s request for comment via LinkedIn.

