(Bloomberg) -- Hungary will back Sweden’s bid to join the NATO military alliance once Turkey, the other holdout, gives a sign that it’s also ready to do so, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

“If there’s movement there, then of course we’ll keep our pledge that Hungary won’t delay any country’s membership,” Szijjarto told reporters in Budapest on Tuesday, adding that he’ll be in “close and continuous” contact with Turkish counterparts in the coming days.

Both Turkey and Hungary are under pressure to approve Sweden’s bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization ahead of a summit in Vilnius next week. To date, 29 of NATO’s 31 members have ratified Sweden’s entry, with Hungary continuing to stall alongside Turkey.

Szijjarto said he’s held numerous calls with his Turkish counterpart. Turkey will “consult with the Swedes as well as NATO leaders” in the coming days regarding efforts to break the impasse on NATO membership, he said.

Hungary dropped its opposition to Finland’s NATO entry in March once it became clear that Turkey would also lift its opposition.

