10h ago
Hungary Says It Won’t Repeal Anti-LGBTQ Law for EU Pandemic Aid
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hungary won’t repeal a law that critics, including the European Union’s executive, say discriminates against the LGBTQ community, even if that’s the price of accessing billions of euros in pandemic aid, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.
Szijjarto, in a briefing late Friday, said Hungary’s pandemic plan was slated for EU approval during the summer but was pulled after parliament passed the controversial law, which the government in Budapest maintains was done to protect children from homosexual content.
The EU has said Hungary’s plan hasn’t been approved because the country hasn’t done enough to fight graft.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:11
Comic book giants Marvel, DC warn artists against selling NFTs
-
Match Group appoints Renate Nyborg Tinder's first female CEO
-
8:42
Amazon takes swipe at Musk as satellite feud escalates
-
7:29
Macklowe divorce art trove seen selling for more than $600M
-
9:49
Young U.K. staff have forgotten how to do work chat
-
10:17
The best cars we saw at the IAA Mobility show in Munich