(Bloomberg) -- Rarely does a hurricane trigger widespread power failures the way Ian has. At its peak, the storm bearing 150-mile-an-hour winds had knocked out power to 2.7 million homes and businesses across Florida, leaving 24% of the state in the dark, according to an analysis of power outage reports from the Florida Public Service Commission dating back five years. For comparison, Hurricane Michael knocked out power to 4% in 2018. Other recent storms including Eta, Elsa, Fred and Isaias in 2020 and 2021 affected less than 1%. As of midday Friday, more than 1.8 million customers were still without power, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks utility outages.

