(Bloomberg) -- International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva was cited by the World Bank in a probe of its periodic “Doing Business” report, which has been abandoned after it was tarnished by ethics issues.

“The changes to China’s data in Doing Business 2018 appear to be the product of two distinct types of pressure applied by bank leadership on the Doing Business team,” the World Bank said in a report Thursday. The bank cited “pressure applied by CEO Georgieva and her advisor, Mr. Djankov, to make specific changes to China’s data points in an effort to increase its ranking at precisely the same time the country was expected to play a key role in the bank’s capital increase campaign.”

Georgieva served as chief executive officer of the World Bank prior to moving to head the IMF.

