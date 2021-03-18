A new report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cautions Canadian policymakers from unwinding the extraordinary amount of stimulus they unleashed during the COVID-19 pandemic too early.

“As the economy transitions from crisis mode to recovery, it is vitally important to keep the spread of COVID-19 under control, and to avoid a premature withdrawal of fiscal and monetary support,” the IMF said in the report, which focused on analyzing Canada’s policy response to the pandemic.

The IMF said clear communication about how the federal government plans to unwind its relief policies will be key to managing expectations and maintaining policy credibility over the medium-term.

While the government telegraphed that it will take a data-driven view in mapping out the timeline for removing the measures, the Fund says more clarity is needed, especially as the federal deficit balloons.

Canada took on more debt as a share of its GDP than its G7 peers to cushion its economy against the pandemic. The federal government predicted in its Fall Economic Statement last year that its debt load would top $1 trillion, or 55.5 per cent of GDP, by 2024.

Now that the worst of the pandemic is largely believed to be over, the focus should turn to how Canada plans to pay down the accumulated debt, the IMF said.

“The recent sharp rise in public debt increases the importance of clearly specifying a medium-term fiscal anchor—something staff has long advocated—to guard against a potential weakening of credibility in the fiscal framework,” the IMF said.

The federal government plans to release a budget this spring, more than two years since its last full fiscal update.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau instructed Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to use "whatever fiscal firepower" is needed to tackle short-term challenges while also establishing a “fiscal anchor” and avoiding any new permanent spending.