In a First for Presidential Race, Bernie Sanders Campaign Staff Unionizes

(Bloomberg) -- Bernie Sanders’ 2020 campaign is recognizing a union of its staff, a first in the history of U.S. presidential campaigns.

“We’re honored that his campaign will be the first to have a unionized workforce,” Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in an emailed statement.

The campaign agreed to recognize the union, a local of the United Food and Commercial Workers, after a majority of staff signed cards over the past week. Sanders campaign management did not oppose the organizing efforts, according to the union.

“We expect this will mean pay parity and transparency on the campaign, with no gender bias or harassment, and equal treatment for every worker, whether they’re in Washington, D.C., Iowa, New Hampshire or anywhere else,” UFCW Local 400 President Mark P. Federici said in an emailed statement.

