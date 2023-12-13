(Bloomberg) -- Two people breached the lawmakers’ area of India’s new parliament, setting off smoke cans and shouting slogans in a security breach on the anniversary of a deadly attack on the legislative complex more than two decades ago.

Two men jumped onto the house floor from the visitors’ gallery Wednesday and rushed toward the speaker’s chair in the lower house of parliament, known as the Lok Sabha, lawmakers said. Television footage showed the duo setting off cans of yellow smoke, while one of them jumped over the benches as parliament members surrounded him. Parliament was adjourned for about an hour.

Security officials detained the pair, along with two other people outside the new high-security building, according to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The Ministry of Home Affairs has opened an investigation into the parliament breach and there’s now a heavy security presence around the complex.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not in parliament at the time. Earlier in the day, he and some other cabinet ministers paid tribute to the security personnel who were killed in a shootout in parliament on Dec. 13, 2001. India at the time blamed Pakistan-linked groups for the attack and the incident brought the two neighbors near to the brink of another war.

The security breach on Wednesday was well-coordinated and five of the six people involved have been arrested, the Press Trust of India reported, citing police officials it did not name. During the interrogation, one of the suspects said the group carried out the breach they were upset with the ethnic unrest in the remote state of Manipur and still-high unemployment in India, according to the news agency.

The two men who entered the chamber had obtained visitor passes from a lawmaker from Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party on the pretext of visiting the new parliament complex that was inaugurated in May, local media said. One of the men was known to the lawmaker as he was from his constituency and would often visit his office, according to the reports.

PTI said one of the suspects arrested outside the parliament complex had shouted to reporters that she and her accomplices were fighting for their rights. “We do not belong to any organization. We are students and we are unemployed,” she said.

--With assistance from Swati Gupta.

(Updates throughout with new details.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.