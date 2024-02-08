{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Feb 8, 2024

    Indigo Books & Music earns $10 million in third quarter, revenues dip

    The Canadian Press

    Heather Reisman on Indigo’s commitment to literacy

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Indigo Books & Music Inc. says it earned $10 million in the latest quarter, down from $34.3 million a year earlier.

    The retailer says revenues for its third quarter ended Dec. 30 were $370.6 million, down from $422.7 million during the same quarter in 2022. Earnings per diluted share were 35 cents, down from $1.22.

    Indigo says disruptions throughout 2023, including a ransomware attack, negatively affected its results, particularly in e-commerce, which underperformed compared to retail. 

    The company says it also saw consumers show increasing price sensitivity amid economic headwinds, with increased penetration of promotions and discounts. 

    CEO Heather Reisman said in a press release that the results were "disappointing" and said the retailer is "deeply and effectively engaged in a turnaround." 

    The company recently received a proposal to take the retailer private from a pair of companies owned by controlling shareholder Gerald Schwartz.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.