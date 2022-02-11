Feb 11, 2022
Indonesia Adds 100 Covid Deaths in A Day, Most Since September
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia reported 100 deaths from Covid-19 in a day, the highest since September, as the jump in cases starts to send more people to hospitals.
The government is grappling with a surge in cases as the more transmissible omicron variant spreads through the country, with 40,489 new infections reported on Friday. Fatalities are starting to catch up along with hospitalizations. More than 50% of beds dedicated for the pandemic handling are filled with patients in Jakarta and Bali, from as low as 2% at the end of last year.
Indonesia has started to tighten restrictions, lowering capacity limits at shops and restaurants in its capital while pulling back from in-person schools in some cities. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin warned that daily cases could reach as high as 285,000, even as the government urges people with milder symptoms to rely on telemedicine and at-home care instead of going to hospitals.
