(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian pharmaceutical company PT Kalbe Farma reduced the price of remdesivir by half as the country grapples with surging coronavirus infections.

The drug used for Covid-19 treatment is now available at 1.5 million rupiah ($101) per unit, the company said in a statement on Saturday. The decision was taken after suggestions by the government, medical workers and the public.

Earlier this week, Kalbe announced a deal with PT Amarox Pharma Global, a unit of India’s Hetero Labs Ltd, for the distribution of remdesivir to hospitals in Southeast Asia’s largest economy from Oct. 1.

On Saturday, Indonesia reported 4,007 more virus cases, taking the country’s total to more than 299,000. The death toll reached 11,055, while more than 225,000 people have recovered from the virus, according to official data.

