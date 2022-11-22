(Bloomberg) -- Sirclo, an Indonesian startup that helps retailers sell online, slashed 8% of its workforce as it braces for challenging economic conditions.

The internet firm will make “significant changes, especially in terms of business focus, to ensure the company’s sustainability,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Marshal said on the startup’s blog on Tuesday.

The nine-year-old company had about 2,000 employees in January after acquiring Warung Pintar, which aims to digitize road-side kiosks. Both startups were backed by East Ventures. Sirclo will streamline the business unit that targets micro and small businesses and focus on larger enterprise clients.

Sirclo joins a wave of tech companies in trimming staff in Southeast Asia as the region’s digital boom shows signs of slowing down. Sea Ltd. has cut about 7,000 jobs, or some 10% of its workforce, in the past six months, while Indonesia’s GoTo Group is reducing its staff by 1,300, or 12% of the total.

