(Bloomberg) -- Interactive Brokers Group Inc. experienced difficulties with its trading platform Monday, according to Downdetector.

The problems started shortly after 6:30 a.m. in New York, according to Downdetector’s website. More than 300 people had logged complaints by 9 a.m. Users took to Twitter to complain about the service. Social media postings about the online brokerage increased.

See also: Interactive Brokers Social Media Volume Surges

Interactive Brokers slid 87 cents to $54.20 as of 9:09 a.m., with fewer than 2,200 shares trading hands.

Kalen Holliday, a spokeswoman for the Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm, declined to comment.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.