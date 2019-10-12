(Bloomberg) -- The National Iranian Tanker Co. released photos of damage to the hull of the Sabiti oil tanker, hit in an alleged missile attack off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the early hours of Friday morning.

The ship was loaded with about 1 million barrels of crude oil and sailing north through the Red Sea. Nobody has claimed responsibility and the Iranian government hasn’t accused anyone of carrying out the assault.

The incident, the latest in a series of strikes on oil infrastructure in the region that have roiled energy markets, comes weeks after a devastating attack on major Saudi oil facilities that Riyadh blamed on Tehran.

