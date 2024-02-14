(Bloomberg) -- Iran said part of its gas pipeline network was hit in a “terrorist” attack that caused two large explosions.

The attack was on two points of the grid at around 1 a.m. local time, in the southern province of Fars and the central province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, state-run Shana agency reported, citing the national gas company’s Dispatching Director Saeed Aqli.

The network is “stable” but supply to some villages has been interrupted, he added. The semi-official Mehr news agency reported there were no casualties.

Repair works are underway, Shana added.

