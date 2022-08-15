(Bloomberg) --

Iran said it will inform the European Union of its official position on a draft text to revive the 2015 nuclear accord by Monday night, signaling it may be nearer an agreement with the US over a deal that could restore its oil exports to global markets.

“If the US shows a realistic approach and flexibility, we can reach the point of an agreement in the next few days,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.

Oil extended losses as traders weighed the prospect of more Iranian supply against concerns about Chinese demand. West Texas Intermediate dropped near $88 a barrel, falling as much as 4.3%.

“We’ve clearly told the US we’re ready to enter the phase of announcing the deal, and have a meeting of foreign ministers in Vienna on final conclusions, if our latest points are met,” Amirabdollahian told reporters in a briefing in Tehran.

The EU, which is acting as the main coordinator and mediator in negotiations between the US and Iran over how to save the beleaguered atomic agreement, has proposed a “finalized” draft text which it said represents the last remaining hope of rescuing the deal.

Additional oil from Tehran may come as a welcome relief for consumers, who’ve been hit by record fuel prices this summer as global output struggles to keep pace with the post-pandemic rebound in demand. Crude supplies have come under extra strain as companies switch from expensive natural gas to oil in power generation, and as international sanctions disrupt flows from Russia.

The Trump administration abandoned the pact in 2018 and gradually reimposed sanctions on Iran’s economy, including its oil sales. Tehran responded by stepping up its uranium enrichment to near levels that are required for a weapons program.

Amirabdollahian hinted his country was willing to make concessions. Iran was ready “to lose some things on the nuclear side to gain some things,” he said. The statement could imply Tehran will back down from some of its earlier demands related to international nuclear inspections that had deadlocked the latest round of talks.

